2 to 3 cyclones seen this month

MANILA, Philippines — Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month, the state weather bureau said yesterday.

The cyclones may either recurve or hit Eastern Visayas or Bicol region, according to Ariel Rojas, weather forecaster at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the next cyclones would be named Butchoy, Carina, Dindo, Enteng and Ferdie.

Last month, Typhoon Ambo left one dead and P1.37-billion damage to agriculture.

Ambo was the first tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

Hot and humid weather will prevail over the country due to the easterlies and ridge of high pressure.

Rains are expected in the afternoon or evening due to thunderstorms, Rojas said.

No weather disturbance is expected to affect the country this week.

PAGASA said it has yet to declare the onset of the rainy season as the basis for the declaration has yet to be met.