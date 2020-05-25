3 hospitals get P5.2 million PPEs

MANILA, Philippines — Three hospitals in Metro Manila have received P5.2 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) donated by online English language teaching platform 51Talk.

The donation was coursed through the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII).

The beneficiaries of the PPEs were the Philippine General Hospital Department of Pediatrics, St. Luke’s Medical Center Institute of Pediatrics and Metropolitan Medical Center Manila.

FFCCCII president Henry Lim Bon Liong was represented by external affairs committee chairman Nelson Guevarra in handing over the donation to the beneficiaries.

The FFCCCII said it would continue to work with partner organizations to help more medical frontliners battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Guevarra thanked 51Talk chief executive officer and founder Jack Huang and country head Jennifer Que for the PPEs.

“We want to assist hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. By helping one another, we will overcome this crisis,” Guevarra said.

He said more hospitals are in need of PPEs and other supplies as the government prepares to shift from the modified enhanced community quarantine to the “new normal.”