COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Police officials troop the line at the Philippine National Police Academy on March 3, 2020
PNPA Facebook page
Proud parents of PNPA topnotcher laud daughter's feat
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 8:44pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The parents of the Zamboangueña topnotcher in Philippine National Police Academy's Mandayug Class of 2020 said they have mixed emotions about their daughter's achievement.
 
Cadet Lei Anne Banico Palermo, who will take center stage Friday at graduation rites in Camp Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite, leads 277 graduates.

The youngest of two daughters of a retired soldier and retired nurse, Palermo, a resident of Barangay Calarian, will receive the Presidential Kampilan and will be joining the Bureau of Fire Protection along with 58 other graduates.

Another Zamboangueña cadet, Zandra Gutierez Tabar, is at Top 3 of the graduating class.

"We are proud of you when you complete the course as Number 1. You have made true your promises that you exert everything to reach the Top 1," said Norberto, Lei Anne's father and a retired lieutenant.

He said the family had wanted to join their daughter’s graduation ceremony but that the pandemic made it impossible to do so.

"She advised us not to come anymore. It's okay for us because in this situation we can't do anything. Even now, we haven't really done anything to celebrate because of the quarantine," the elder Palermo said.

He said they are also prohibited from going out because he and his wife are both senior citizens.

High expectations

The elder Palermo said they felt Lei Anne would make it to the top because she was always doing well in class.

He said Lai Anne was also a consistent honor student during her primary and secondary education years at the Regional Science School.

"As a military [man], I told her that she only had to worry about the non-academic requirements. I was telling her that non-academic aspects are also important. If you have plans to get the Top One slot, it is important to achieve it also, it's not just being the brightest, you should also excel in the non-academics," Palermo said.

Palermo said they did not expect their daughter would join government service as Lei Anne showed no inkling of wanting to join the military or police force.

"That was until she reached second year in Ateneo de Zamboanga University and she told me she would like to join the academy," Palermo said.

Meanwhile, Tabar, the eldest of four children of a businessman and resident of Barangay Curuan, had passed the Philippine Military Academy exams twice but did not get to go because of quota restrictions. She joined the PNPA instead. 

Tabar also graduated valedictorian in elementary and high school.

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nueva Ecija radio station risks raps for coverage of SAP distribution
4 hours ago
In a statement, Radyo Natin Guimba denounced the move of the town’s council to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
NBI: Ragos gun ‘planted’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into the possibility that the gun recovered from retired Army corporal Winston Ragos was planted after he was shot by a policeman at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon...
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 5 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
10,000 apply for Balik Probinsya program
By Elizabeth Marcelo | May 14, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 10,000 individuals have applied for relocation under the government’s Balik Probinsya program.
Nation
fbfb
Tanod caught with P1 million shabu
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
An estimated P1.02 million worth of shabu was confiscated from a barangay tanod or watchman during a sting in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
P680,000 worth of shabu seized from three peddlers arrested in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from three traffickers who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat town...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Backriding ban in Baguio lifted
By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
Backriding on motorcycles is now allowed in this city, but only for the immediate family members of the driver.
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Villar apologizes to middle class
By Paolo Romero | 22 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar apologized yesterday for her remark regarding members of the middle class receiving emergency cash assistance...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Makati gives cash aid to 114,828 beneficiaries
By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
The Makati government has provided cash assistance to 114,828 beneficiaries in less than a week, Mayor Abby Binay announced...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Duterte won’t sack Sinas over quarantine breach
By Christina Mendez | 22 hours ago
Embattled Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas will stay at his post despite the criminal charges filed against...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with