Proud parents of PNPA topnotcher laud daughter's feat

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The parents of the Zamboangueña topnotcher in Philippine National Police Academy's Mandayug Class of 2020 said they have mixed emotions about their daughter's achievement.



Cadet Lei Anne Banico Palermo, who will take center stage Friday at graduation rites in Camp Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite, leads 277 graduates.

The youngest of two daughters of a retired soldier and retired nurse, Palermo, a resident of Barangay Calarian, will receive the Presidential Kampilan and will be joining the Bureau of Fire Protection along with 58 other graduates.

Another Zamboangueña cadet, Zandra Gutierez Tabar, is at Top 3 of the graduating class.

"We are proud of you when you complete the course as Number 1. You have made true your promises that you exert everything to reach the Top 1," said Norberto, Lei Anne's father and a retired lieutenant.

He said the family had wanted to join their daughter’s graduation ceremony but that the pandemic made it impossible to do so.

"She advised us not to come anymore. It's okay for us because in this situation we can't do anything. Even now, we haven't really done anything to celebrate because of the quarantine," the elder Palermo said.

He said they are also prohibited from going out because he and his wife are both senior citizens.

High expectations

The elder Palermo said they felt Lei Anne would make it to the top because she was always doing well in class.

He said Lai Anne was also a consistent honor student during her primary and secondary education years at the Regional Science School.

"As a military [man], I told her that she only had to worry about the non-academic requirements. I was telling her that non-academic aspects are also important. If you have plans to get the Top One slot, it is important to achieve it also, it's not just being the brightest, you should also excel in the non-academics," Palermo said.

Palermo said they did not expect their daughter would join government service as Lei Anne showed no inkling of wanting to join the military or police force.

"That was until she reached second year in Ateneo de Zamboanga University and she told me she would like to join the academy," Palermo said.

Meanwhile, Tabar, the eldest of four children of a businessman and resident of Barangay Curuan, had passed the Philippine Military Academy exams twice but did not get to go because of quota restrictions. She joined the PNPA instead.

Tabar also graduated valedictorian in elementary and high school.