File photo dated March 18 shows members of the Quezon City Police District disinfect vehicles entering at the Camp Karingal in Quezon City as part of their precautionary measures against the spread of the COVID-19.
The STAR/Boy Santos
QCPD headquarters locked down after 14 cops test positive for COVID-19
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 7:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Camp Tomas Karingal Quezon City, was placed on a three-day lockdown on Saturday, May 9 after 14 of its personnel were confirmed to have transmitted the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

The facility, which serves as the headquarters of the Quezon City Police District, was placed on lockdown following the results of a target group testing conducted from April 25 to 29, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Monday evening. 

Camp Karingal's lockdown will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, NCRPO said in the statement sent to reporters. 

"Out of the 1,563 population inside Camp Karingal [which include] Regional Support Units, target group testing was conducted [on] a total of 219 personnel. 115 results were already released and 14 personnel tested positive for COVID-19 infection while 104 are still [waiting for] results," the statement read.  

"Considering the fact that those who tested positive were previously tasked in the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Quarantine Control Points, it was deemed necessary to immediately conduct preventive measures and reactionary protocol," the statement added. 

Decontamination to be done

According to the NCRPO, 14 of the confirmed patients are members of the quarantine enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases in Metro Manila, while the remaining 13 are elements of QCPD. 

In line with the lockdown, the facility is set to be decontaminated, while contact tracing efforts will be conducted on the confirmed patients. 

All personnel who were in direct contact with the confirmed cases will also be evaluated, monitored, and isolated. 

Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, QCPD chief, is "temporarily holding his office" at Kamuning Police Station 10 after receiving his second negative test. 

For his part, Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO director, said in a statement: "Our most important resource against this battle is our human resource. Hence, we opt to implement all possible measures to ensure their safety and guarantee that they are in their optimum health condition as they go to the frontline to face the unseen deadly virus." 

"I commend the action taken by QCPD in handling this crisis well. We pledge all the necessary support that we can provide to alleviate the impact of this crisis to QCPD,” Sinas added. 

As of Friday, there were 131 confirmed patients of the new pathogen among the ranks of the national police. 

On Monday evening, the health department also reported that the number of cases nationwide rose to 11,086. 

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who heads the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield), said in an earlier statement sent to reporters that the public should expect heightened police visibility should the shift to GCQ in some areas still under the enhanced quarantine take place. 

