3 cops hurt in shootout
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2020 - 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police captain and his two men were wounded in an encounter with a group that protected a murder suspect in Lanao del Sur on Sunday.

Capt. Karl Vincent Centinaje, Cpl. Morsed Maliga and Pat. Abdul Khamied Unda were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, according to Col. Madgzani Mukaram, provincial police director.

The officers, backed by personnel of the 5th Marine Battalion, were out to arrest Meranda Bagnas in Barangay Daguan, Kapatagan when a group of armed men opened fire at them, triggering a firefight.

The warrant for Bagnas’ arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 12 based in nearby Malabang town. Bagnas escaped as his cohorts exchanged fire with the lawmen.

