NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
A Philippine Navy MPAC on patrol
File photo
Troops seize 500 drums of smuggled fuel from boat off Tawi-Tawi
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 4:46pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Marines and Air Force personnel intercepted a motorlaunch loaded with 500 drums of smuggled fuel in a coastal village of Bongao town, Tawi-Tawi this week.
 
Rear Admiral Erick Kagaoan, Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander, said the troopes were conducting maritime interdiction operations when they spotted M/L Arnalyn 2 off Paggasinan around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The troops intercepted the boat and found 500 drums of smuggled fuel during their board-and-search operation.

The M/L Arnalyn 2's crew failed to provide documentation for the fuel, Kagaoan said.

Citing reports from the Marines, he said the fuel came from Sabah and is worth an estimated P11.3 million.

The troops apprehended the five-person crew of the M/L Arnalyn 2, who were identified as Zalde Cap, Akmad Amil, Almujil Sajirin, Bundol Bakal, Zalde Ajan and Ameer Kaidal Abduhasan.

The confiscated fuel will be turned over to the Customs bureau.

PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE PHILIPPINE MARINE CORPS TAWI-TAWI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIFF ambush in North Cotabato leaves soldier dead, another wounded
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The BIFF has killed more than 20 off-duty soldiers and police officers in retaliatory attacks in the past four years.
Nation
fbfb
COA: Probe ex-MMDA chair
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has recommended that a former Metropolitan Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman be investigated...
Nation
fbfb
Missing French tourist found in Mt. Province ravine
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A French tourist, who has been missing for a week, was found weak but alive at a ravine in Mt. Province Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Money dispute eyed in killing of ex-lawmaker Edgar Mendoza
1 day ago
Police identified Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan, Mendoza's client, as the mastermind of the crime.
Nation
fbfb
New PNP directorial staff chief named
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A former director of the Western Visayas police was promoted as chief of the directorial staff of the Philippine National Police.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
Troops seize 500 drums of smuggled fuel from boat off Tawi-Tawi
By Roel Pareño | 48 minutes ago
The troops intercepted the boat and found 500 drums of smuggled fuel during their board-and-search operation.
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Makati donates P18 million to calamity-hit areas
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The city government of Makati would donate over P18 million to towns affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy and earthquakes...
Nation
fbfb
Aurora Boulevard closed for a week
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A portion of Aurora Boulevard in Cubao will be closed to traffic for a week starting tomorrow for the replacement of Light Rail Transit Line 2 elevator units.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
4 Chinese held for kidnapping 3 compatriots
By Rey Galupo | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Four Chinese men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping three of their compatriots in Manila last week, the National Bureau of Investigation said yesterday.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
31 women rescued from Makati bar
By Ghio Ong | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Thirty-one women were rescued from a bar that allegedly operated as a prostitution den in Makati City on Wednesday night.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with