LIST: Closed roads, alternate routes for Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Days ahead of the annual procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion, the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit announced that several roads would be closed to pave way for the religious event.

The MPD-TEU said some roads would be closed as early as Wednesday evening.

It added that opening and closing of roads are still subject to changes.

The Traslacion is slated at 5:30 a.m. of Thursday and millions of devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno or the Black Nazarene are expected to participate.

The officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church earlier released the list of procession route. It said that it would take a slightly different route and would pass through the Ayala Bridge in Manila.

Traslacion commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo Church.

Here are the roads closed and alternate routes for motorists traveling in Manila on January 8 to 9:

Jan. 8, 2020, Wednesday

From 9 p.m.

Southbound lane of Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive

Roxas Blvd. north and southbound lane from Katigbak to U.N Ave.

Stretch of P. Burgos from Roxas Blvd. to Jones, McArthur and Quezon Bridge

North and South bound lane of Ma. Orosa from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos

Jan. 9, 2020, Thursday

From 12:01 a.m.