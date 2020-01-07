NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Barefoot devotees – estimated to number around 70,000 – jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession outside the Quiapo Church in Manila Monday. Inset shows a devotee being carried by rescue personnel after being injured during the procession.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
LIST: Closed roads, alternate routes for Traslacion 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Days ahead of the annual procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion, the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit announced that several roads would be closed to pave way for the religious event.

The MPD-TEU said some roads would be closed as early as Wednesday evening.

It added that opening and closing of roads are still subject to changes.

The Traslacion is slated at 5:30 a.m. of Thursday and millions of devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno or the Black Nazarene are expected to participate.

The officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church earlier released the list of procession route. It said that it would take a slightly different route and would pass through the Ayala Bridge in Manila.

Traslacion commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo Church.

Here are the roads closed and alternate routes for motorists traveling in Manila on January 8 to 9:

Jan. 8, 2020, Wednesday

From 9 p.m.

  • Southbound lane of Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive

  • Roxas Blvd. north and southbound lane from Katigbak to U.N Ave.

  • Stretch of P. Burgos from Roxas Blvd. to Jones, McArthur and Quezon Bridge

  • North and South bound lane of Ma. Orosa from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos

Jan. 9, 2020, Thursday

From 12:01 a.m.

  • Taft Ave/Ayala to 3 Bridges (Jones, McArthur & Quezon)

  • North and southbound lane of Taft Ave. from TM Kalaw to Ayala Blvd.

  • Stretch of San Marcelino from N. A Lopez St. to U.N. Ave.

  • Romualdez from U.N Ave. to N.A. Lopez St.

  • Stretch of P. Casal from C. Palanca to San Rafael

  • Palanca St. from Plaza Lacson to Quiapo Ilalim

  • Southbound Lane of Quezon Blvd from Fugoso St to Quezon Bridge

  • Westbound Lane España Blvd from P Campa to Lerma St.

BLACK NAZARENE BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION MPD NAZARENO 2020 QUIAPO CHURCH TRAFFIC ADVISORY TRASLACION TRASLACION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
National, city government officials lay groundwork for Baguio rehabilitation
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
"Champion teams" of the city government are being prepared for each of the priority development projects to ensure their success,...
Nation
fb tw
Pork from Quezon City supermarket tests positive for ASF
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Another supermarket in Quezon City has been found selling meat products infected with African swine fever, prompting the local...
Nation
fb tw
Taxi driver who nearly run over Baguio cop charged
By Artemio Dumlao | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Charges were filed yesterday against a drunk taxi driver who almost ran over a police officer while resisting arrest on Tuesday last week.
Nation
fb tw
2 ‘BIFF members’ nabbed in Manila
By Rey Galupo | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Three days before the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene, two persons said to be connected to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were apprehended in Manila on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
Ex-Cebu town mayor cleared of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Former mayor Avelino Gungob Sr. of Consolacion, Cebu has been acquitted of graft in connection with his application for an...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
LIST: Closed roads, alternate routes for Traslacion 2020
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Days ahead of the annual procession of the Black Nazarene or traslacion, the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit...
Nation
fb tw
Moderately strong quakes jolt Davao
By Helen Flores | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.4 and 4.7 struck Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental, respectivvely, yesterday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
3 slain in Ilocos gun attacks
By Eva Visperas | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons, including a former police officer, were gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Ilocos on Sunday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Barangay kagawad held for illegal logging
By Raymund Catindig | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons, including a barangay kagawad, were arrested for illegal logging in Cagayan on Sunday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
21 hours ago
Magnitude 5 quake strikes off Davao Occidental
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled Davao Occidental waters on Monday afternoon.
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with