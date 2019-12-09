‘Talisay will always look at Gazini as queen,’ mayor says

MANILA, Philippines — Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas on Monday praised its city pride, Gazini Ganados, for representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

In a statement, Gullas said he and the people of Talisay were saddened by the Top 20 finish of Gazini. However, despite this, Gullas assured that the Cebuana beauty would still be treated like a queen.

“She came, she saw, but she failed to make the cut. It is sad to see that our very own Gazini Ganados failed to proceed further in this year’s Miss Universe. And its not just me. Our fellow Talisaynons also share the sadness of seeing a fellow Talisaynon not be able to reach the top,” Gullas said.

“Even though she didn’t reach the Top 10, for us, Gazini will be forever our own Ms. Universe,” he added.

For Gullas, representing the Philippines and reaching the top 20 is already an “accomplishment on its own.”

“I assure Gazini that even if she comes home empty-handed, the people of Talisay City will always look at her as our queen,” Gullas said.

Gazini who was eyeing a back-to-back win for the Philippines hails from Talisay, Cebu. She only landed in the top 20 of Miss Universe held in Atlanta, Georgia.