File photo shows MRT-3 trains.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
MRT-3: Short circuit behind Monday's smoke incident
(Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — A short circuit caused a Metro Rail Transit Line 3 train to emit smoke, which prompted the unloading of more than 500 passengers Monday afternoon, according to an investigation by the system’s maintenance provider.

Probe of the Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. found that the incident was caused by a “short circuit in one of the traction motors.”

“It also showed on the affected parts that high current flowed in the circuit, causing significant damage to the electrical box and adjacent parts,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement Thursday.

DOTr said it has formulated countermeasures such as crack testing, systematic checking of protective device, thorough cleaning of electrical boxes and insulation test on high voltage cables.

“We appeal to the riding public’s understanding while the massive rehabilitation of MRT-3 system is ongoing,” the agency said.

Some 530 passengers were unloaded at Santolan Station after an MRT-3 train emitted smoke. It took almost two hours before normal operations of the train line were resumed.

A short circuit also caused an MRT-3 train to emit smoke last March. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

