MRT-3 unloads passengers due to smoke
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 6:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 were offloaded Monday afternoon after one of its trains emitted smoke.

Around 530 passengers were unloaded after a smoke emission was reported at Santolan Station (northbound) at around 4:08 p.m. No one was injured, the MRT-3 management said.

“Rest assured that our rehabilitation and maintenance provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy [Industries Ltd.], will conduct a thorough investigation regarding this incident and implement measures to prevent this from happening again,” it said.

John Gelano, a train rider at the time the incident happened, said on Twitter said he heard a “loud bang.”

“Then everybody started screaming ‘SUMASABOG ANG TREN PALABASIN NIYO KAMI,’” Gelano said.

He added: “The smoke is thick. We can’t breathe. It took a minute for us to open the door.”

At 6:06 p.m., the operations of the train line returned to normal after a provisional service was implemented between the stations of Shaw Boulevard and Taft Avenue.

Last March, passengers were offloaded between the stations of Cubao and Santolan after an MRT-3 train emitted smoke. This was reportedly caused by a short circuit. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

