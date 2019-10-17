Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Davao Oriental
(Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 8:51am
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Davao Oriental and nearby areas Thursday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Manay, Davao Oriental. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at around 4:53 a.m.
Intensity III (weak) was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani while Intensity II (slightly felt) was reported in Tupi, South Cotabato and General Santos City.
The earthquake also recorded tremors at Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) in Kiamba, Sarangani.
Phivolcs said there is no damage expected but warned that there would be aftershocks.
On Wednesday evening, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Mindanao with shaking in some areas felt at Intensity VII (destructive).
Kidapawan City, Tulunan and M'lang in North Cotabato experienced Intensity VII, prompting the provincial government to suspend classes in the affected areas to properly assess the extent of damages after the quake. — Patricia Lourdes Viray