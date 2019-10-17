Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Davao Oriental and nearby areas Thursday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Manay, Davao Oriental. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at around 4:53 a.m.

Related Stories No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.3 quake

Intensity III (weak) was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani while Intensity II (slightly felt) was reported in Tupi, South Cotabato and General Santos City.

The earthquake also recorded tremors at Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Phivolcs said there is no damage expected but warned that there would be aftershocks.

On Wednesday evening, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Mindanao with shaking in some areas felt at Intensity VII (destructive).