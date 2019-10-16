PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Philippine Institute of Volcano and Seismology Director Renato Solidum said that there will be no tsunami because the epicenter of the earthquake is in East Tulunan, North Cotabato.
File
No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.3 quake
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 10:09pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Wednesday evening allayed the public’s fear that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in North Cotabato would trigger a tsunami.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum Jr. is quoted in a tweet by The STAR as saying damage is expected in areas where the quake was recorded at Intensity VII but that no tsunami is expected.

Philippine Red Cross also quoted Solidum as saying no tsunami is expected because the epicenter of the earthquake is in East Tulunan, North Cotabato. Phivolcs recorded the quake at 7:37 p.m.

“Please be informed that there was no tsunami warning or alert that is in effect,” Davao City government also said, citing Pacific Tsunami Warning Center as its source.

The Red Cross earlier reported that waters had receded in Aplaya and Punta Biaw in Digos City.

PRC said there are no reported casualties from the quake.

The Davao City government, meanwhile, advised the public that evacuation is not mandatory but it may be done to ease tension.

“Do not panic if you want to evacuate,” the city government advised.

For its part, the PRC said it mobilized volunteers in Northeastern Cotabato.

“Volunteers from neighboring chapters are on alert and are instructed to respond,” PRC said.

The magnitude 6.3 tremor was felt at Intensity VII in Kidapawan City, categorized by Phivolcs as destructive. Quakes with intensity VII usually record  limited liquefaction, lateral spreading and landslides.

The quake was also felt at various intensities in the following areas:

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity VII - Kidapawan City

  • Intensity V - Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

  • Intensity IV - Kiamba, Sarangani; T'Boli, South Cotabato; General Santos City

  • Intensity III - Cagayan de Oro City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental;

  • Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

  • Intensity I - Dipolog City; Bislig City

