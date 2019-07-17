Missing carabao leads to bloody brawl between Tabuk City families

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A missing carabao sent two families into a violent clash in Tabuk City, Kalinga late Monday afternoon.

Kalinga police said a rift developed between the Serquiña and Gunnawa families over a carabao that the Gunnawas owned and that had gone missing.

Cooler heads at the barangay hall tried to help iron out the families' differences on Monday afternoon, but they came to blows on the way home from the attempted mediation in Barangay Calanan in Tabuk, Police Maj. Carolina Lacuata, spokesperson of the Cordillera police, said.

Clinton Serquiña was dead on arrival at the Almora General Hospital after being hacked with a bolo. His sons Ronnie and Ranny sustained serious wounds from the violent scuffle.

Lino Gunnawa and his son Abraham—alias Abby—fled after the clash while another son, Rexam alias “Eyadan, Yadan”, was also rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested one of the Gunnawas and brought him to the Tabuk City police station for questioning.

Maj. Lacuata said the families related by affinity because a brother of the elder Serquiña is an in-law of the elder Gunnawa.

Carabaos are precious among Kalinga villagers because they are butchered during cultural rituals and tribal occasions.