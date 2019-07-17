NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Carabaos are precious among Kalinga villagers because they are butchered during cultural rituals and tribal occasions.
The STAR/John Unson, file
Missing carabao leads to bloody brawl between Tabuk City families
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 11:43am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A missing carabao sent two families into a violent clash in Tabuk City, Kalinga late Monday afternoon.

Kalinga police said a rift developed between the Serquiña and Gunnawa families over a carabao that the Gunnawas owned and that had gone missing.

Cooler heads at the barangay hall tried to help iron out the families' differences on Monday afternoon, but they came to blows on the way home from the attempted mediation in Barangay Calanan in Tabuk, Police Maj. Carolina Lacuata, spokesperson of the Cordillera police, said.

Clinton Serquiña was dead on arrival at the Almora General Hospital after being hacked with a bolo. His sons Ronnie and Ranny sustained serious wounds from the violent scuffle.

Lino Gunnawa and his son Abraham—alias Abby—fled after the clash while another son, Rexam alias “Eyadan, Yadan”, was also rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Police arrested one of the Gunnawas and brought him to the Tabuk City police station for questioning.

Maj. Lacuata said the families related by affinity because a brother of the elder Serquiña is an in-law of the elder Gunnawa.

Carabaos are precious among Kalinga villagers because they are butchered during cultural rituals and tribal occasions.

CARABAOS KALINGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘A hungry stomach knows no law’: Erap defends allowing vendors on Manila streets
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
Former Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada on Monday defended his administration's efforts to clear the...
Nation
Divisoria vendor payoff collector nabbed
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
Two persons were arrested in a sting on Friday for allegedly collecting payoffs from vendors in Divisoria, Manila, officials...
Nation
Missing carabao leads to bloody brawl between Tabuk City families
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Cooler heads at the barangay hall tried to help iron out the families' differences on Monday afternoon, but they came to blows...
Nation
Sandigan orders forfeiture of ex-PNP general’s assets
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of the assets of a former police general worth P15.8 million that were found...
Nation
Isko Moreno heeds online call to remove name, face from food truck
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno earlier said he wanted names of politicians removed from schools and hospitals.
Nation
Latest
20 minutes ago
Juan Brew taps third-party lab to test recalled Cosmic Carabao gin
By Rosette Adel | 20 minutes ago
Local liquor manufacturer Juan Brew Inc. this week said it is holding its own probe into its recalled product Cosmic...
Nation
13 hours ago
Sandigan affirms Samar governor’s 115-year sentence
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Former Samar congresswoman and now Gov. Milagrosa Tan will have to vacate her post and spend the rest of her life in pri...
Nation
13 hours ago
Basilan teachers refuse to hold classes due to Abu Sayyaf threat
By Roel Pareño | 13 hours ago
Around 200 public school teachers in two towns in Basilan have refused to hold classes, citing threats from Abu Sayyaf bandits....
Nation
Law institutionalizing good governance award signed
By Christina Mendez | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
A law institutionalizing the award of the Seal of Good Local Governance to push more provinces, cities and municipalities to operate with more efficiency, effectivity and accountability has been signed.
13 hours ago
Nation
Red Cross inaugurates blood center in Nueva Vizcaya
By Victor Martin | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) inaugurated a blood center, which will cater to patients and donors from Cagayan Valley and part of the Cordilleras, at the provincial capitol compound in this town on Monday.
13 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with