DOTr reminds couples: Focus on the road while driving

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism on Tuesday reminded couples who are driving to focus on the road and not the passengers.

“Pasintabi lang po, Ma’am and Sir. Ayaw po namin maging KJ at makasira sa lambingan moments ninyo. We understand you love each other. PERO, LOVE DIN PO NAMIN KAYO, AND WE WANT YOU TO BE SAFE,” the agency wrote on its social media page.

(Please excuse us, Ma’am and Sir, we don’t want to be kill joy and destroy your romantic moments. We understand you love each other but we also love you and we want you to be safe.)

The transport agency stressed that it’s alright to share romantic moments but it should be done in a safe place, time and manner.

“TANDAAN: Kapag nagmamaneho, ang focus dapat ng driver ay sa kalsada, hindi sa katabi niya.

"Minsan, mas okay na bumitaw sa nobya, ‘wag lang sa manibela. No bitter feelings. Just pag-ibig,” DOTr said.

(Remember: If you’re driving, the focus should be on the road and not on your passenger. Sometimes it’s okay not to pay attention to your girlfriend, but not the steering wheel. No bitter feelings. Just love.)

The DOTr made the reminder after a viral video of Facebook page Carbrazzer.tv featured a minute-long compilation of videos of an unidentified couple who appears to record themselves while driving.

The video, now with over a million views, showed the couple sharing light moments inside the car – kissing, hugging, dancing and goofing around while driving and sometimes without seatbelt.

In view of this, the DOTr said they already submitted the viral video to the Land Transportation Office for investigation and for right course of action.

Last month, the LTO revoked the driver’s license of a motorist whose video showing himself driving from a passenger seat and smoking inside his car went viral.

The erring driver, identified as Miko Lopez, was also called out and reported by the DOTr to the LTO.