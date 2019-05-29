ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said the Land Transportation will revoke the driver’s license of a motorist whose video showing himself driving from a passenger seat and smoking inside his car went viral.
Screenshot from DOTr/Facebook
LTO revokes license of man for driving from passenger seat, smoking inside car
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 6:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said the Land Transportation will revoke the driver’s license of a motorist whose video showing himself driving from a passenger seat and smoking inside his car went viral.

In a Facebook post, the transport agency first called on the LTO to revoke the license of the driver in the viral video.

DOTr later on identified the man as Miko Lopez. It added that his address was also determined.

Lopez was also seen posting photos of himself driving without steering wheel.

The LTO then responded and summoned Lopez.

“LTO will charge him for Reckless Driving, Illegal Modification (removing the steering wheel), Not Wearing Seatbelt, and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle,” the DOTr said.

“His license will be revoked, and he will also be disqualified from applying for a driver's license again in the future. If he does not appear, LTO will resolve this issue on the basis of evidence presented,” it added.

LTO Executive Director Romeo Vera Cruz criticized Lopez’s acts and said "this video is clear proof that he is an improper person to operate a vehicle, aside from committing traffic violations."

The DOTr also asked the public not to emulate the violating motorist.

"Huwag po natin tularan ang pagmamaneho, hindi trip-trip lang (Let's not emulate the driving, it's not for fun)," it said.

DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport Mark De Leon also warned the public that it will not tolerate motorists engaged in reckless driving and bragging about it on social media. They said they will pursue necessary actions against these violators.

“‘Wag natin i-mock ang kakayanan ng gobyerno by clearly disobeying traffic rules. Nakaligtas ka man noong oras na ginawa mo ‘yan, we will make sure you will get penalized,” De Leon said.

(Do not mock government’s capability by disobeying traffic rules. You may have broken the law and got away with it that time,but we will make sure you will get penalized.)

“Let this be a stern warning to everyone else. We enjoin the citizenry to report these kinds of violations and we will act on it swiftly,” he added.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LTO RECKLESS DRIVING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NCRPO chief berates suspect in killing of elderly couple
2 hours ago
Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, on Wednesday berated the prime...
Nation
Tondo bettor wins P210 million jackpot
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
A bettor from Tondo, Manila won the P210-million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot drawn on Monday night, according to the Philippine...
Nation
LTO revokes license of man for driving from passenger seat, smoking inside car
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said the Land Transportation will revoke the driver’s license of a motorist...
Nation
PNP names new cybercrime chief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The former police commander of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is now the country’s top cyberc...
Nation
Manila gov’t gets e-trikes from Department of Energy
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) has donated at least 100 e-tricycles to the Manila city government.
Nation
Latest
19 hours ago
Alert due to polls lowered in Luzon, Visayas
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Following the peaceful and orderly conduct of the May 13 elections, the Philippine National Police (PNP) downgraded yesterday...
Nation
BARMM, Pangasinan cop chiefs assume posts
By John Unson | May 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos of the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group assumed his post yesterday as director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
19 hours ago
Nation
19 hours ago
1 dead, 2 hurt in Zamboanga factory blast
By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
A worker was killed and two others were injured when a canning steam boiler exploded in a factory in this city yesterday....
Nation
19 hours ago
7,153 cops to secure school opening
By Non Alquitran | 19 hours ago
A total of 7,153 police officers will be deployed in Metro Manila to secure students and schools during the opening of classes...
Nation
19 hours ago
House panels endorse bill creating hospital for OFWs
By Jess Diaz | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday moved closer to approving a bill that seeks to establish a hospital that would address...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with