LTO revokes license of man for driving from passenger seat, smoking inside car

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said the Land Transportation will revoke the driver’s license of a motorist whose video showing himself driving from a passenger seat and smoking inside his car went viral.

In a Facebook post, the transport agency first called on the LTO to revoke the license of the driver in the viral video.

DOTr later on identified the man as Miko Lopez. It added that his address was also determined.

Lopez was also seen posting photos of himself driving without steering wheel.

The LTO then responded and summoned Lopez.

“LTO will charge him for Reckless Driving, Illegal Modification (removing the steering wheel), Not Wearing Seatbelt, and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle,” the DOTr said.

“His license will be revoked, and he will also be disqualified from applying for a driver's license again in the future. If he does not appear, LTO will resolve this issue on the basis of evidence presented,” it added.

LTO Executive Director Romeo Vera Cruz criticized Lopez’s acts and said "this video is clear proof that he is an improper person to operate a vehicle, aside from committing traffic violations."

The DOTr also asked the public not to emulate the violating motorist.

"Huwag po natin tularan ang pagmamaneho, hindi trip-trip lang (Let's not emulate the driving, it's not for fun)," it said.

DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport Mark De Leon also warned the public that it will not tolerate motorists engaged in reckless driving and bragging about it on social media. They said they will pursue necessary actions against these violators.

“‘Wag natin i-mock ang kakayanan ng gobyerno by clearly disobeying traffic rules. Nakaligtas ka man noong oras na ginawa mo ‘yan, we will make sure you will get penalized,” De Leon said.

(Do not mock government’s capability by disobeying traffic rules. You may have broken the law and got away with it that time,but we will make sure you will get penalized.)

“Let this be a stern warning to everyone else. We enjoin the citizenry to report these kinds of violations and we will act on it swiftly,” he added.