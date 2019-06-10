NBI to probe shooting of Mindoro Oriental prosecutor

MANILA, Philippines — A prosecutor in Oriental Mindoro was shot Monday, prompting an immediate investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete, also the department's spokesperson, said Oriental Mindoro provincial prosecutor Josephine Caranto-Olivar was shot while on her way home on June 10.

Perete said the provincial prosecutor was shot two times in the head, and three times in the body.

Olivar had to undergo a CT scan for the five gunshot wounds she sustained in her body, added Perete.

“The department calls on our law enforcement authorities to investigate this incident that those responsible may be held to account before the law,” DOJ added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra for his part said Olivar is still in the hospital.

“We don't have enough info yet regarding the possible motive, but chances are, it's probably work-related,” he said.

The Justice chief said that he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to immediately look into the incident.

“Our prosecutors' lives are always at risk due to the nature of their job. We're hoping that the new Congress will be more sympathetic to the bill providing survivorship benefits to the prosecution service,” he added.

According to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the national organization of laywers, more than 30 lawyers have been killed since the start of the Duterte administration.

The IBP, last March, renewed their call to the Supreme Court to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the killings of Filipino lawyers.

They urged the Philippines’ highest court to convene a dialogue among the SC, IBP, state security forces and other organizations to ensure the safety of lawyers nationwide.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin said last year that he would seek his colleagues'agreement to conduct an independent probe into the killings of lawyers in the country.