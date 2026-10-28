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Music

LANY cancels Davao stop of 'Soft' tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 2:05pm
LANY cancels Davao stop of 'Soft' tour
LANY composed of Paul Klein and Jake Goss
LANY via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Pop band LANY will no longer be heading to Davao as part of the Philippine leg of its ongoing "Soft" world tour.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed that LANY's planned stop at Davao's Crocodile Park Concert Grounds was cancelled "due to safety concerns and production issues."

The duo of Paul Klein and Jake Goss are still set to perform at the Seaside Arena in Cebu on November 6 followed by back-to-back nights at the Philippine Arena then a return to the Cebu venue on November 12.

Live Nation Philippines advised those who purchased tickets to the Davao show to check their email inboxes for more details about the cancellation, as well as the chance to use the credit for use at the first Philippine Arena concert. 

The latter show on November 8 is already sold out. LANY will be completing the tour in Australia after the Philippine stops.

Ticketholders can request refunds via an SM Tickets portal or email the ticketer with the subject line "Refund Request: LANY: Soft World tour in Davao," and they will be provided deatils for refund processing.

This will be the sixth time LANY is visiting the Philippines. The duo's last visit in the country was in 2024 for shows in Cebu and Bulacan (also at the Philippine Arena), as well as manning a Jollibee counter for fans.

They are best known for hit songs "ILYSB," "Super Far," "Thru These Tears," "Mean It," "Malibu Nights," and "13."

RELATED: WATCH: Air Supply performs beloved hits at Manila concert

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