Sarah Geronimo launches recording label, 1st release to be SB19 collab

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Sarah Geronimo just launched her own recording label aptly named G-Music.

Sarah's husband Matto Guidicelli shared the label's launch on Instagram, following in the footsteps of the couple setting up creative hubs G Productions and G Studios.

"For over 22 years, Sarah has poured her heart and soul into music. Today, she takes the next step: not just to be creatively empowered, but to own the music she creates — her work, her art, her legacy," Matteo wrote in his post's caption.

Matteo, on behalf of Sarah, expressed gratitude to their mentors, management and partners over the years for their invaluable support and wisdom have been invaluable.

"But we've also learned that true growth for an artist means understanding both the craft and the business, owning your creations, your voice, and your future," Matteo added.

The actor said the new label is "built on values of collaboration, respect, transparency and growth," starting by supporting Sarah's music journey before opening its doors for other artists to join.

"Here's to creating, learning, and building something that will live on beyond us. Let's go, G-Music!" Matteo ended.

In the same post, Matteo confirmed that Sarah's first release under G-Music will be her upcoming collaboration with SB19 "Umaaligid" which drops on July 30.

The label had been the upcoming track with posters of Sarah and each member of SB19. The song will release first at midnight followed by the music video at noon.

Sarah and SB19 are also headlining the Acer Day 2025 concert next month, signalling the possibility of a live "Umaaligid" performance.

