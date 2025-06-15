Popstar's fave recipes and more: Sarah Geronimo and her love for baking

MANILA, Philippines — Not many people know it, but award-winning singer and actress Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli bakes. She loves to engage in home baking because, for her, there is nothing more fulfilling than being able to gift a loved one with a loaf of freshly baked bread from your own oven.

From a sweet batch of cookies to a rich, homemade pie, baking opens the door to endless culinary adventures.

For Sarah, baking is a rewarding journey. “It was difficult at first,” she shared. “But after many attempts, I realized I could be good at it and bake for the people I love.”

Like many others, she learned to bake through trial and error by herself. As her interest grew, she enrolled at a culinary school and received her certification to become a pastry chef.

Now a baking expert, she admitted, “My first pastries weren’t great, but seeing the improvement was so fulfilling. I was overjoyed when I finally baked a soft bun!”

As her skills grew, so did Sarah’s list of favorite recipes. Her “absolute favorite” are chocolate cookies, which she makes for her friends and family. For special occasions, Tres Leches and plant-based goodies are on the menu.

She knows fully well that great baking starts with great ingredients. Sarah emphasizes the importance of quality, saying, “You don’t want to shortchange your loved ones because you want the best for them, so choosing the right flour to create the best texture and flavors is a must. It helps bring out flavors and creates that perfect balance in your pastries.”

Having searched for the best flour for all her baking needs, Sarah is glad that she has found URC (Universal Robina Corporation) Flour.

The brand offers a wide variety of flour options tailored to her baking needs. For cookies, biscuits, and wafers, for instance, flours like Sampaguita, My Rose, Cattleya, and Lilac deliver results with great texture and flavor. If baking cakes, Daisy is a good low-protein flour that yields light, fluffy, and tender slices every time. For bread-making, Globe and Blend 100 present themselves as good options.

In the course of her kitchen experiments, Sarah found out that beyond pastries and sweets, URC Flour also has options for savory dishes. Noodlelicious flour is perfect for making homemade pasta, while Oriental flour works for lumpia wrappers and pancit dishes.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo meets with Fil-Am producers in LA