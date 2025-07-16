SONA 2025: 'The Voice' winner Sofronio Vasquez to sing national anthem

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcome Sofronio Vasquez III, grand winner of ‘The Voice USA’ Season 26, during a courtesy call at the President’s Hall in Malacañan Palace on January 8, 2025. Vasquez serenades the President and the First Lady with The Beatles song 'Imagine' and his winning piece, 'A Million Dreams.'

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang confirmed that "The Voice" Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III will perform the national anthem at this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Misamis Occidental-born but now United States-based Vasquez made history as the first Filipino and first male Asian winner of "The Voice" last year.

A month after his victory, Vasquez paid a courtesy call to Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in Malacañang, performing John Lennon's "Imagine" and "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman" — the song that clinched him the win.

"Selecting Vasquez, a multi-awarded singer known for his powerful renditions of patriotic and classical pieces, reflects the administration’s intent to blend tradition and excellence in this year's SONA ceremony," said the Presidential Communications Office in a statement.

"His participation is seen as a tribute to Filipino talent and national pride."

This year's SONA will be the president's fourth address to the nation, where Marcos is expected to outline his administration's key accomplishments, policy priorities, and plans to improve the lives of Filipinos.

Last year "Lupang Hinirang" was performed in the SONA by Bicolana singer Blessie Mae Abagat, a three-time medalist at the World Championships of Performing Arts.

The first two SONAs of Marcos saw Ilocano choral group the Samiweng Singers and classical singer Lara Maigue performing the national anthem.

