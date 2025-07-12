^

Pulse: Pinoys want President Marcos to discuss inflation during SONA

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Pulse: Pinoys want President Marcos to discuss inflation during SONA
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Controlling inflation emerged as a primary issue that Filipinos want President Marcos to talk about in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), a recent survey conducted by Pulse Asia showed.

An open-ended survey conducted from June 26 to 30 found that 32.9 percent of respondents want the President to discuss issues related to inflation.

These include 25.9 percent who want Marcos to focus on how his administration is working to reduce the prices of goods and services and another 7.1 percent who want the President to revisit his campaign promise of lowering the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

Controlling inflation was the top issue among respondents across geographic areas and socio-economic classes.

Other key issues that Filipinos want Marcos to tackle in his SONA include increasing wages (13.6 percent), peace and order, including addressing the problem of illegal drugs (13.2 percent), expanding employment opportunities (9.8 percent) and reducing hunger and poverty (7.4 percent).

Obtaining less than five percent were agriculture, financial assistance programs, eliminating corruption, returning former president Rodrigo Duterte to the Philippines, defending the country’s maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea, addressing education concerns and securing justice.

Less than one percent of the respondents answered senior citizen welfare, dealing with wars in other countries, the real state of country’s economy, addressing OFW concerns, the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, reconciliation among government officials and the achievements of the Marcos administration.

Other issues mentioned by some poll respondents were housing, public works and infrastructure, lowering taxes, health care and calamity assistance.

Marcos is set to deliver his fourth SONA on July 28.

The survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8 percent.

