British companies optimistic on Marcosâ€™ performance ahead of 4th SONA

British companies optimistic on Marcos’ performance ahead of 4th SONA

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 24, 2023.

Ahead of the upcoming 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., investors remain optimistic in the country’s macroeconomic performance that is driven by policy reforms and competitive business environment.

British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) Executive Vice Chair Chris Nelson reiterated its support to several priorities of the administration such as reducing red tape, passage of key legislation, and further boosting foreign direct investments.

In an interview, Nelson recognized key developments in the country’s performance citing efforts by the Philippine economic team. He noted that the Chamber had meetings with Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, to manage inflation despite a slight uptick in June 2025, at 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivered the 2nd straight-rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25% from 5.5% and has previously hinted on two more rate cuts in 2025. In terms of GDP, the Philippines remain to be the 2nd-fastest growing economy in Asia, signaling a robust business environment in the region.

Managing inflation has been a priority of the Chamber, citing the need for a stable domestic supply of pork and beef through UK exports to assist in the challenge against African Swine Fever (ASF). It has partnered with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) since 2021 through multiple trade missions, marking the value of total meat & meat preparations at £36.5 million in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2024.

Remaining wary of geopolitical tensions and Trump’s tariffs, Nelson noted that, “I think Trump’s tariffs are creating a degree of uncertainty across the world and we appreciate the efforts that the Philippines will make.

The Philippines is currently at 20% which is lower than other areas. What I do think is happening is there is an incentive or a push to look at diversifying trade areas. I refer to the CPTPP, the UK is a member of that and the Philippines is preparing its application which is very important…”

The UK being a significant partner of the Philippines in areas such as trade, maritime, and cultural affairs will mark its 80th diplomatic relations in 2026 with Nelson citing developments such as the launch of the Philippine-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting and the Philippines’ interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to which the UK is already a member of.

Lastly, Nelson further noted that, “We are encouraged by the open discussion we have between the officials. We appreciate the progress made on reducing red tape, and we look further to see priority legislation passed in the 20th Congress.

Overall, it is a good performance and we look forward to working with the Philippine government further particularly to boost trade and investment between our two countries.”