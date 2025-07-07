WATCH: BINI sings 'Secrets' with James Reid at OPM Con 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer James Reid and the Nation's Girl Group BINI shared the stage and danced to hits at the recently concluded OPM Con 2025.

James and the P-pop group were among the featured artists at the Puregold concert held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last Saturday.

Fans were surprised when BINI called James during their performance as they performed the songs "Secrets" and "Di Bale."

BINI also performed "Karera," "Cherry On Top," and "Pantropiko."

The sold-out weekend concert also featured SB19, Flow G, G22, KAIA, Skusta Clee, and SunKissed Lola.

Apart from BINI and James, the OPM Con 2025 also saw Rico Blanco dancing and singing "Dungka" with SB19 and G22.

