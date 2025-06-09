BINI releases new tour single 'Shagidi'

MANILA, Philippines — The “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI released its special tour single “Shagidi,” which is a new dance anthem inspired by a traditional Filipino game.



“Shagidi” highlights a piece of Filipino childhood as it blends cultural pride and global pop appeal. Its single cover was personally designed by one of the BINI members, Maloi.

The playful and upbeat track was born from ABS-CBN Music camp in Davao last year with various international producers and local artists present in the event.

Singers Angela Ken, Angia Laurel, and Maymay Entrata bonded with different producers and introduced them the Filipino game “Shagidi Shapopo.”



Their spontaneous round of the game was captured in a video and became an inspiration for their recording session the following day along with the song’s composers Marqueze Parker, Tommy Brown, Courtlin Jabrae, JBach, and Angela Ken.



Before the song’s release, BINI launched its comeback single “Blink Twice” from their “BINIverse” EP. They also released their “Zero Pressure” performance video last month.



Their first variety show, “BINIversus,” is now up on BINI Official YouTube channel. The group is currently visiting different cities in the United States as part of the North American leg of their concert tour.

