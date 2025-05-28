^

Music

GMA launches new P-pop boy band Cloud 7

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 12:44pm
GMA launches new P-pop boy band Cloud 7
Cloud 7
Nice Print Photography

MANILA, Philippines — The talent management agency of GMA Network has officially launched P-pop boy band Cloud 7.

The group comprised of Lukas Garcia, Johann Nepomuceno, Kairo Lazarte, Egypt See, Migz Diokno, PJ Yago, and Fian Guevarra debuted in August 20, 2023 and have since released four singles.

Cloud 7 signed with Sparkle GMA Artist Center last year during the agency's Signed for Stardom event and began training for its launch as a recognized GMA artist.

The act's performances — as seen in songs like "Silipin Ang Mundo" and "Louder" — is a blend of modern pop with Filipino influences.

Next on Cloud 7's plans is the release of new single "Bara Bara" and its official music video and an appearance in the digital series "Sparkle Presents: Up, Up, and Away" next month.

The latter will be the group's debut in an online series and will feature in-depth interviews with each member.

RELATED: SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

GMA

GMA NETWORK

P-POP

PINOY POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'15 supplements a day&rsquo;: Michael V talks about &lsquo;titong feeling young&rsquo; in Dionela parody
2 days ago

'15 supplements a day’: Michael V talks about ‘titong feeling young’ in Dionela parody

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Michael V is back again with a trending parody of Dionela’s “Sining,” where he sings about middle age and...
Music
fbtw
Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'
6 days ago

Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Online sensation Jenzen Guino sets sail and embarks on his musical journey with his new single “Rosas.” ...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben headlines tribute concert for Filipino seafarers
6 days ago

Ben&Ben headlines tribute concert for Filipino seafarers

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Folk-pop rock band Ben&Ben will headline a tribute concert for Filipino seamen and their families in celebration...
Music
fbtw
The Fray returning to Manila for 20th anniversary tour, sole Asia stop
7 days ago

The Fray returning to Manila for 20th anniversary tour, sole Asia stop

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
American rock band The Fray is coming back to Manila for the 20th anniversary tour of its debut album "How to Save a...
Music
fbtw
BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai
8 days ago

BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
"Nation's Girl Group" BINI paid a courtesy visit to world-renowned Filipino designer Michael Cinco in Duba...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with