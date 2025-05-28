GMA launches new P-pop boy band Cloud 7

MANILA, Philippines — The talent management agency of GMA Network has officially launched P-pop boy band Cloud 7.

The group comprised of Lukas Garcia, Johann Nepomuceno, Kairo Lazarte, Egypt See, Migz Diokno, PJ Yago, and Fian Guevarra debuted in August 20, 2023 and have since released four singles.

Cloud 7 signed with Sparkle GMA Artist Center last year during the agency's Signed for Stardom event and began training for its launch as a recognized GMA artist.

The act's performances — as seen in songs like "Silipin Ang Mundo" and "Louder" — is a blend of modern pop with Filipino influences.

Next on Cloud 7's plans is the release of new single "Bara Bara" and its official music video and an appearance in the digital series "Sparkle Presents: Up, Up, and Away" next month.

The latter will be the group's debut in an online series and will feature in-depth interviews with each member.

