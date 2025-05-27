SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 partnered with SNK Corp., a renowned Japanese video gaming and interactive entertainment company.

A music video featuring SNK Corp. fighting game "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" and SB19 will be launched.

This partnership brings together two pop culture powerhouses in a creative fusion of music and gaming. The collaboration centers on SB19’s electrifying new banger “Dungka” inspired by the game’s key phrase, “REV IT UP.”

Combining the P-Pop group’s genre-defying sound with cinematic battle sequences from the beloved title, the music video captures the game’s exhilarating world and generates a whirlwind of excitement.

“We are truly honored to collaborate with a distinguished title celebrated for its sophisticated combat system and exceptional gameplay,” SB19 shared in an official statement. “As avid enthusiasts of interactive video games, we are thrilled by the opportunity to contribute to a project of this scale and significance. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to SNK Corporation for initiating this partnership and entrusting us with the chance to be part of such an iconic franchise. This collaboration has been an immensely rewarding experience, and we are sincerely grateful for its outcome.”

The collaborative effort coincides with the recent release of SB19’s third EP, “Simula at Wakas,” featuring one of the new singles “DUNGKA!” The 7-track collection offers a candid reflection on the personal and artistic journey of the group amid fame, pressure, and the search for identity. The EP is written and produced by SB19 with their trusted pool of international and local collaborators, including Xerxes Bakker, Alawn, August Rigo, Simon Servida, and Josue (RADKIDZ).

"Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" is a 2025 fighting game published by SNK. It is the seventh main installment in the Fatal Fury series and the first new entry in 26 years, following "Garou: Mark of the Wolves" (1999). "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, an innovative REV System that supercharges the excitement, plus a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

