^

Music

SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 4:00pm
SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV
SB19 members (from left) Justin, Stell, Pablo, Ken and Josh
SB19 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 partnered with SNK Corp., a renowned Japanese video gaming and interactive entertainment company. 

A music video featuring SNK Corp. fighting game "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" and SB19 will be launched.

This partnership brings together two pop culture powerhouses in a creative fusion of music and gaming. The collaboration centers on SB19’s electrifying new banger “Dungka” inspired by the game’s key phrase, “REV IT UP.” 

Combining the P-Pop group’s genre-defying sound with cinematic battle sequences from the beloved title, the music video captures the game’s exhilarating world and generates a whirlwind of excitement.

“We are truly honored to collaborate with a distinguished title celebrated for its sophisticated combat system and exceptional gameplay,” SB19 shared in an official statement. “As avid enthusiasts of interactive video games, we are thrilled by the opportunity to contribute to a project of this scale and significance. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to SNK Corporation for initiating this partnership and entrusting us with the chance to be part of such an iconic franchise. This collaboration has been an immensely rewarding experience, and we are sincerely grateful for its outcome.”

The collaborative effort coincides with the recent release of SB19’s third EP, “Simula at Wakas,” featuring one of the new singles “DUNGKA!” The 7-track collection offers a candid reflection on the personal and artistic journey of the group amid fame, pressure, and the search for identity. The EP is written and produced by SB19 with their trusted pool of international and local collaborators, including Xerxes Bakker, Alawn, August Rigo, Simon Servida, and Josue (RADKIDZ).

"Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" is a 2025 fighting game published by SNK. It is the seventh main installment in the Fatal Fury series and the first new entry in 26 years, following "Garou: Mark of the Wolves" (1999). "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, an innovative REV System that supercharges the excitement, plus a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

RELATEDSB19 finally receives Favorite Asian Act trophy, gets slimed by Nickelodeon

PINOY POP

SB19
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'
5 days ago

Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Online sensation Jenzen Guino sets sail and embarks on his musical journey with his new single “Rosas.” ...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben headlines tribute concert for Filipino seafarers
6 days ago

Ben&Ben headlines tribute concert for Filipino seafarers

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Folk-pop rock band Ben&Ben will headline a tribute concert for Filipino seamen and their families in celebration...
Music
fbtw
How to get close to someone: SB19's Felip explains, gives advice
play
Exclusive
7 days ago

How to get close to someone: SB19's Felip explains, gives advice

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Singer-rapper Felip of the local boy band SB19 believes attraction to potential significant others differs across...
Music
fbtw
'Destiny happened': Lady Gagita finally meets Lady Gaga after 15 years
7 days ago

'Destiny happened': Lady Gagita finally meets Lady Gaga after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Drag Queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Lady Gagita finally met the iconic pop star. 
Music
fbtw
BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai
8 days ago

BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
"Nation's Girl Group" BINI paid a courtesy visit to world-renowned Filipino designer Michael Cinco in Duba...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with