Chloe San Jose to release 2 new singles under ABS-CBNâ€™s StarPop

Music

Chloe San Jose to release 2 new singles under ABS-CBN’s StarPop

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 2:08pm
Chloe San Jose

MANILA, Philippines — Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose a.ka. Chloe SJ will drop two new singles under ABS-CBN’s StarPop label this month.

The Filipino-Australian content creator’s English song “FR FR” is coming out this Friday, an internet acronym that stands for “for real, for real.” 

The single, composed by Trisha Denise and produced by StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos, is about celebrating one’s uniqueness and authenticity. 

Her follow-up Filipino song, “Nonchalant,” will be released on March 21 and is an encouragement to become unbothered by the world’s toxicity. It was also produced by Rox who likewise composed the song together with Trisha Denise.

Chloe has already made strides in music through her engaging covers on social media, particularly on YouTube where she has almost 500,000 subscribers and TikTok where she has over 1.3 million followers. 

She debuted in 2021 with the single “Aking Pagmamahal,” which now has over 1.7 million streams on Spotify and 30 million views on YouTube. 

Catch “FR FR” on March 7 and “Nonchalant” on March 21 on music streaming platforms.

