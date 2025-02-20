^

Ronnie Liang's new single to benefit children with cleft palate

February 20, 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ronnie Liang launched his latest single “Byahe ng Buhay” last Valentine’s Day. 

The song is self-produced by Ronnie and is composed by Wilbert Ross.

For Ronnie, who is also a licensed pilot, the song is a love song, an inspirational song for lovers, companions, and friendships. It is not exclusive to romantic relationships.

"It's a reassuring song. It gives hope and guarantees that the kind of love will always be beside the person who matters most to the one singing it," he said.

WATCH: Singer, licensed pilot Ronnie Liang releases new song

In a larger scope, Ronnie said that his latest single can be a theme song for friends.

"Friends are the siblings we never have. They are the ones who stand beside us during life’s ups and downs. Thus, it's worth celebrating their presence in our lives to express love and gratitude,” he said.

"It's but fitting to brighten their days during dark times, too," he added.

“Byahe ng Buhay” will be available on all music platforms worldwide.

Sales and royalties will go to Project Ngiti for the benefit of children suffering from cleft palate. There have been around 300 recipients for surgery and more are still lining up to have their slots. — Video from Ronnie Liang YouTube channel

