WATCH: Sarah Geronimo performs 'Maybe This Time' at Christmas event

MANILA, Philippines — A night of full of fashion and festivities — such was Uniqlo Philippines' Festive Holiday Celebration last week in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Ampitheater in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

Featuring live performances from "Pop Star Royalty" Sarah Geronimo, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Lola Amour and "Christmas icon" Jose Mari Chan, the jam-packed concert was the culmination of Uniqlo Philippines' "Thank You Festival," which marked the Japanese lifestyle label's 40th anniversary this year. — Video by Cristina Chi; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: New designer eco bag dabbles as cute bag charm