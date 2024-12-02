^

Music

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo performs 'Maybe This Time' at Christmas event

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — A night of full of fashion and festivities — such was Uniqlo Philippines' Festive Holiday Celebration last week in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Ampitheater in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

Featuring live performances from "Pop Star Royalty" Sarah Geronimo, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Lola Amour and "Christmas icon" Jose Mari Chan, the jam-packed concert was the culmination of Uniqlo Philippines' "Thank You Festival," which marked the Japanese lifestyle label's 40th anniversary this year. — Video by Cristina Chi; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: New designer eco bag dabbles as cute bag charm

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
NewJeans leaves label ADOR over 'mistreatment'
3 days ago

NewJeans leaves label ADOR over 'mistreatment'

By Hieun Shin | 3 days ago
The news comes two weeks after NewJeans sent an ultimatum to ADOR's parent company HYBE telling the firm they would terminate...
Music
fbtw
Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts
3 days ago

Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Canadian rapper Drake has taken his feud with rival Kendrick Lamar to the US court system, accusing record label Universal...
Music
fbtw
SB19 music to be archived in the moon
4 days ago

SB19 music to be archived in the moon

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
"P-pop Kings" SB19's songs will be archived in the moon as part of the Lunar Codex project.
Music
fbtw
Linkin Park to bring 'From Zero World Tour' to Jakarta with new vocalist
4 days ago

Linkin Park to bring 'From Zero World Tour' to Jakarta with new vocalist

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Rock band Linkin Park will bring their “From Zero World Tour” to Jakarta, Indonesia on February 16, 2005.&nb...
Music
fbtw
P-pop group BGYO bares Christmas, 2025 plans
4 days ago

P-pop group BGYO bares Christmas, 2025 plans

4 days ago
P-pop group BGYO shares their Christmas and 2025 plans.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with