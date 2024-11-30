^

Music

Kim Jisoo, Fra Lippo Lippi lead Bicol fundraising concert lineup

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 11:01am
Kim Jisoo, Fra Lippo Lippi lead Bicol fundraising concert lineup
Composite photos of Korean actor Kim Jisoo and Fra Lippo Lippi frontman Per Sørensen
Kim Jisoo via Instagram, STAR/file

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Jisoo and Norwegian musical act Fra Lippo Lippi lead the lineup of an upcoming fundraising concert in Bicol this December.

"Musika Para Sa Bikol: Himig ng Bayanihan" is a joint effort by the Tourism Promotions Board and Philippine Red Cross to raise funds for Bicolano families affected by the recent typhoons.

On top of that, the fundraising concert at Legazpi City's Ibalong Centrum for Recreation will celebrate Bicol's rich cultural heritage and reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Joining Jisoo and Fra Lippo Lippi, now only consisting of Per Sørensen, are British rock band Gene Loves Jezebel and Bicolano indie band Tothapi.

All net proceeds and donations for the concert will go to immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery projects in the Bicol region.

Tickets cost only P100 and ticket donations can be made via the Philippine Red Cross' official website or at the concert venue itself.

The "Musika Para Sa Bikol: Himig ng Bayanihan" concert will take place at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation on December 6.

RELATED: Ne-Yo, Jabbawockeez headline Manila hotel's New Year’s Eve party

BICOL

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

FRA LIPPO LIPPI

GENE LOVES JEZEBEL

KIM JI SOO

KIM JI-SOO

KIM JISOO

PER SORENSEN

PHILIPPINE RED CROSS

TOURISM PROMOTIONS BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ros&eacute;, Bruno Mars perform viral hit 'APT.' live for 1st time
7 days ago

Rosé, Bruno Mars perform viral hit 'APT.' live for 1st time

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
K-pop star Rosé and Bruno Mars performed their viral megahit "APT." live for the first time, rocking out in matching...
Music
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar drops surprise new album 'GNX'
7 days ago

Kendrick Lamar drops surprise new album 'GNX'

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with the unannounced release of a 12-track album.
Music
fbtw
Regine Velesquez accepts apology over Myx Music Awards billing issue
7 days ago

Regine Velesquez accepts apology over Myx Music Awards billing issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Regine Velasquez graciously accepted the apology regarding the trending Myx Music Awards 2024 presenters’...
Music
fbtw
SB19, BINI lead winners of returning Myx Music Awards
7 days ago

SB19, BINI lead winners of returning Myx Music Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
P-pop groups SB19 and BINI were the big winners at the 2024 Myx Music Awards, which makes a comeback after two years.
Music
fbtw
Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile' fastest to billion Spotify streams
8 days ago

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile' fastest to billion Spotify streams

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
"Die With A Smile," the collaborative song of singer-actress Lady Gaga and Filipino-American crooner Bruno Mars, is the fastest...
Music
fbtw
OPM stars to join Juan Karlos in his first grand concert in MOA Arena
8 days ago

OPM stars to join Juan Karlos in his first grand concert in MOA Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos is gearing up for a monumental moment in his career as he takes the stage...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with