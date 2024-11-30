Kim Jisoo, Fra Lippo Lippi lead Bicol fundraising concert lineup

Composite photos of Korean actor Kim Jisoo and Fra Lippo Lippi frontman Per Sørensen

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Jisoo and Norwegian musical act Fra Lippo Lippi lead the lineup of an upcoming fundraising concert in Bicol this December.

"Musika Para Sa Bikol: Himig ng Bayanihan" is a joint effort by the Tourism Promotions Board and Philippine Red Cross to raise funds for Bicolano families affected by the recent typhoons.

On top of that, the fundraising concert at Legazpi City's Ibalong Centrum for Recreation will celebrate Bicol's rich cultural heritage and reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Joining Jisoo and Fra Lippo Lippi, now only consisting of Per Sørensen, are British rock band Gene Loves Jezebel and Bicolano indie band Tothapi.

All net proceeds and donations for the concert will go to immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery projects in the Bicol region.

Tickets cost only P100 and ticket donations can be made via the Philippine Red Cross' official website or at the concert venue itself.

The "Musika Para Sa Bikol: Himig ng Bayanihan" concert will take place at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation on December 6.

