SB19 music to be archived in the moon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 11:43am
SB19 music to be archived in the moon
SB19 members (from left) Justin, Stell, Pablo, Ken and Josh
SB19 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "P-pop Kings" SB19's songs will be archived in the moon as part of the Lunar Codex project.

According to GMA News, SB19 will be joining "Pulang Araw," the drama starring Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, Alden Richards and Dennis Trillo, to be archived in the moon. 

According to its website, Lunar Codex is a curated archive of cultural works from across the globe, launched from Earth via NASA Artemis / CLPS program partners. It is a project of Incandence Corp. 

"Individual works are copyright by their respective creators, editors, publishers, or owners, and all rights as appropriate remain with them, whether or not a notice appears adjacent to the work. All works included in the Lunar Codex have been archived with permission from their respective creators, editors, publishers, or owners, whether individually, or as represented in a collection such as an anthology, exhibit, catalog, or magazine. Music on this website is Claire de Lune by Claude Debussy, Beta Records (2017) original performance recording used with permission - version x 1.33 speed,” it said. 

The project will be launched next year. 

Last 2023, the music of Moira, BINI, BGYO, Apo Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano, Ryan Cayabyab and many more were part of the Lunar Codex that were archived in the moon. 

