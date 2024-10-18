M2M includes Philippines in 'Better Endings' 2025 tour

MANILA, Philippines — Norwegian pop duo M2M will embark on its "The Better Endings" tour in 2025 with the Philippines as one of its stops.

M2M, composed of childhood friends Marit Larsen and Marion Raven, surprised fans last month when they reunited in a video to sing an acoustic version of their hit song "The Day You Went Away."

Since then, the duo have been teasing throwback clips and promotions for a comeback, which resulted in the announcement of their "The Better Endings" tour next year.

The announcement showed the tour name above a map of Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia in white against a violet backdrop.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand are colored pink, hinting that they will be stops on the tour.

"See you in three months and a hundred days (we’ve missed you in a thousand ways)!" a caption for the announcement read, a reference to one of M2M's songs "Everything."

M2M rose to fame after their song, "Don't Say You Love Me," was chosen as the soundtrack for "Pokémon" movie.

The duo released their debut album "Shades of Purple" in 2000 with other hit songs "Mirror Mirror" and "Pretty Boy."

A second album followed in 2001, but a year later, Larst and Raven went separate ways to pursue solo careers.

RELATED: M2M reunites for 'The Day You Went Away'