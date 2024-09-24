^

Music

M2M reunites for 'The Day You Went Away'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 1:50pm
M2M reunites for 'The Day You Went Away'
Norwegian pop duo M2M
M2M via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Norwegian pop duo M2M surprised their fans as they reunited recently to celebrate the success of their hit song "The Day You Went Away."

In their Instagram account, Marion and Marit posted a video of them covering an acoustic version of "The Day You Went Away."

It was posted on the same date and time as stated in the song's lyrics, which goes, "September 22nd, Sunday, 25 after nine."

"Let’s give this story a better ending…" they captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M2M Official (@marit2marion)

Peter Zizzo, the song's producer, felt nostalgic with the reunion of the duo. 

"You guys look so unchanged that I was only pretty sure this wasn't a clip from 20 years ago," he commented on their post.  

M2M rose to fame after their song "Don't Say You Love Me" was chosen as the soundtrack for "Pokémon" movie. 

The duo released their debut album "Shades of Purple" in 2000 with their hit songs "Mirror Mirror" and "Pretty Boy."

RELATEDKylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

vuukle comment

M2M
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ex-Moonstar88 vocalist Acel to migrate to Netherlands, to hold farewell concert in October
3 days ago

Ex-Moonstar88 vocalist Acel to migrate to Netherlands, to hold farewell concert in October

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Acel has announced that she’ll be starting a new life in the Netherlands...
Music
fbtw
Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines
4 days ago

Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is bringing her Tension Tour in Manila early next year.
Music
fbtw
Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany
4 days ago

Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
A previously unknown piece of music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was probably in his early teens has been uncovered...
Music
fbtw
SB19's Josh Cullen staging 1st album concert this month
4 days ago

SB19's Josh Cullen staging 1st album concert this month

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Singer Josh Cullen of the P-pop group SB19 will stage his highly anticipated "Lost and Found" concert promoting his first...
Music
fbtw
Sugar Hiccup reunites for 30 years anniversary concert tour
5 days ago

Sugar Hiccup reunites for 30 years anniversary concert tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino dream-pop band Sugar Hiccup will reunite to embark on a Philippine tour next month to commemorate its more than 30...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with