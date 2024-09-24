M2M reunites for 'The Day You Went Away'

MANILA, Philippines — Norwegian pop duo M2M surprised their fans as they reunited recently to celebrate the success of their hit song "The Day You Went Away."

In their Instagram account, Marion and Marit posted a video of them covering an acoustic version of "The Day You Went Away."

It was posted on the same date and time as stated in the song's lyrics, which goes, "September 22nd, Sunday, 25 after nine."

"Let’s give this story a better ending…" they captioned the post.

Peter Zizzo, the song's producer, felt nostalgic with the reunion of the duo.

"You guys look so unchanged that I was only pretty sure this wasn't a clip from 20 years ago," he commented on their post.

M2M rose to fame after their song "Don't Say You Love Me" was chosen as the soundtrack for "Pokémon" movie.

The duo released their debut album "Shades of Purple" in 2000 with their hit songs "Mirror Mirror" and "Pretty Boy."

