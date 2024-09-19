Wanted: Singers for Philippine rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from 'Wicked'

'Wicked,' the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (left) and Ariana Grande as Glinda

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures Philippines is looking for singers to take part in the music video of the Philippine rendition of "Defying Gravity," the hit song from stage musical "Wicked," which is getting a two-part movie adaptation.

Dubbed "Awiting Wicked," amateur Filipino singers over 18 years old are invited to sing along to an instrumental version of "Defying Gravity" posted by Universal Pictures Philippines for a chance to be in a music video.

Until September 29, applicants must sign up on Universal Pictures' TikTok page, upload a post dueting with the pinned seed video, and a video of themselves singing alongside the video, both on TikTok.

Entrants must set their accounts to public, tag Universal Pictures Philippines, and use hashtags #awitingwicked and of their location (e.g. #Manila, #Cebu) for the video posts, which should not alter or enhance the singer's voice. Verification will be done through a video call.

This is the criteria for judging, to be done on October 2 through Zoom under supervision of DTI representative:

Vocal Quality (70%): Must be able to sing the notes of the official song clip well, meeting the standards of the judges, which include a vocal coach and music director

Style and Performance, including overall appeal (30%): The singer's look and style factor in. The competition aims to be as inclusive as possible and would like to seek singers who represent all genders, ages and walks of life.

Related: WATCH: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in official 'Wicked' trailer

A total of 30 winners — 10 from each major island group — will be selected. They do not need to currently reside in the provinces they are representing, but must show proof they were born or lived there through government-issued identification.

Finalists will be contacted by Warner Bros. representatives via direct message and video call, during the latter finalists must sing a portion of "Defying Gravity" to the level or quality presented in their audition video or else be disqualified.

Once selected, rehearsals, recording, and the music video shoot will be held between October 6 and 13. Unavailability on these dates will mean forfeiting slots to a shortlisted singer.

Roundtrip transportation, meal allowances, and accommodations for those not in Metro Manila will be fully sponsored by Warner Bros.

The music video for the Philippine rendition of "Defying Gravity" will debut alongside "Wicked" upon its wide release on November 20 and play alongside the film until its run finishes.

RELATED: WATCH: David Archuleta, Morissette perform Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile'