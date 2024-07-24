^

More doors open for JV Decena following David Foster concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 3:00pm
More doors open for JV Decena following David Foster concert
JV Decena
MANILA, Philippines — Singer JV Decena revealed how he was included at the David Foster Manila concert recently. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during his signing as the latest endorser of Wow! Fiesta Videoke, JV said David got in touch with his manager Grace Mendoza, asking if he was available for the concert. 

“Sobrang dream come true talaga sa akin 'yung experience na 'yon. Ilang years na din since pinakanta ako ni David sa concert niya dito. Nagtatawag siya no'n ng singer. Dati audience lang ako no'n. That was 2023,” he said. 

“Siguro naalala niya ako, so he asked my manager if I can be a part of his concert (2024),” he added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grace said that she used to handle Charice Pempengco (now Jake Zyrus), so David knew her. 

“When we we’re talking about the Manila leg, he’s sort of, ‘We need (a) Filipino artist.’ Alam niya kasi na I handle JV and I used to handle Charice (Pempengco). When we were talking about the concert, sinabi niya na put JV,” Grace said.  

“Ni-contact niya si Tita Grace to ask if I can sing as the Filipino act in his concert. Do'n ako nakasama sa lineup ng artists as guest,” JV added. 

He also has tips for aspiring singers to never lose hope.

“Never stop dreaming. Faith kay Lord, faith sa sarili mo. Of course, lagi mong tatandaan na may mga taong may faith sa’yo. Doon manggagaling ang hope mo at drive mo kasi it’s a passion,” he said.

WOW! Fiesta Videoke Vice President for Sales Gigi Garcia said selecting Decena as the new brand ambassador is an easy choice.

“We chose JV and we are confident that he is the best choice because we’ve known him since 2011. Actually, he grew up with us. Dito siya nag-glow up at nag-shine. In 2011, he was young but we saw his passion, his interest, and enthusiasm,” Garcia said. 

“Kitang kita namin how he sings and really develop. Hindi lang 'yan kumakanta, sumasayaw din. Kaya nga for our brand WOW! Fiesta, bagay na bagay sa kanya kasi he sings. And now we have created a new brand for a speaker line which is WOW! Audio, which fits because he dances,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WOW! Audio is a speaker brand with many categories: PA Systems (Dinamico and Vivace), Party Speakers (Jive) and soon, Boutique Speakers. It aims to redefine audio excellence through consumer-focused technology and design innovation. It strives to be the foremost purveyors of memorable soundscapes, enriching lives and enhancing environments, one speaker at a time.

Moreover, WOW! Fiesta videoke favorites Soprano 10 Digital, Melody 10 Wireless, Melody 10 Plus, Serenade 10 Compact and Melody 10 Mini are here to provide singing bonding sessions for the family and means to hone Filipinos’ singing talent.

