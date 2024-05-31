SB19, Apl.de.ap team up for dance track 'Ready'

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 and Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap joined forces to release the new club anthem "Ready."

The release comes on the heels of SB19's latest single, "Moonlight," with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong, while Apl just recently collaborated with Sandara Park on "2 Proud."

Apl penned "Ready" with Jean-Baptiste, Vince Nantes and Denzel, while long-time Black Eyed Peas collaborator Keith Harris produced the song by blending pop music influences with electronic music elements, dance music and Afrobeats.

"Get ready for the night, I'm ready. I've been waiting for this night for so long," goes the song's chorus.

SB19's Pablo contributed to the production with fellow Radkids member Josue by adding final touches and subtle sonic elements.

"We never got the chance to record together in a single booth, but Apl.de.ap was such a great guy to work with," said another SB19 member Justin. "It's an honor to collaborate with a global superstar of his caliber. We've learned so much from his generosity and creative feedback."

Stell added how different it was working on the track for SB19, appreciating the opportunity to work with the fellow talented Filipino artist.

"With Apl.de.ap at the helm of the creative process, we're just blessed to take on this assignment. It's not every day that you get to work with an artist you look up to," Stell said.

SB19 and Apl.de.ap teased their collaboration at the former's "Pagtatag" finale concert held last May 18 in the Araneta Coliseum.

