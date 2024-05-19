SB19 teases Apl.de.ap collaboration, documentary film release

SB19 faces some members of the media and lucky fans at the GCash send-off right after the group's first night of 'Pagtatag' finale concert held in Araneta Coliseum on May 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — SB19's first night of its two-night "Pagtatag" finale concert was full of surprises with the announcement of a collaboration with Grammy-winning Filipino-American singer and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap, release date for their documentary film, and an energized performance of "EDSA," Pablo's freshly released single.

Co-presented by GCash, the Araneta Coliseum turned into a blue ocean of lights for the quintet SB19 as the P-pop group culminated its "Pagtatag" world tour, which has been staged in the United States, Canada, Japan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Pablo, Ken, Josh, Justin and Stell took the stage as the talented quintet who can harmonize well with their ballads "Nyebe" and "Liham," and dance synchronously with many of their danceable hits such as their favorite opener "Gento," with a slightly different choreography, "What?" "Bazinga," "Mana" and "Crimzone."

The boys also had their solo spots, proving that they are indeed talented on their own apart from being a group. Apart from Pablo, his other SB19 members also took the stage.

Josh and Ken went solo as they sang some of their solo hits. Justin shared the stage with Yara's Gelou. Returning "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Stell showed his renowned vocal range when he sang "Anino" with Maestro Louie Ocampo on piano.

The group also had a light moment and even bantered with Terry Zhong, with whom they collaborated together with Ian Asher on their recently released summer dance track "Moonlight." Zhong also dished out several dance hits as the boys took a break backstage.

SB19 also shared the stage with Fortenors and Stell's "The Voice Generations" mentored group VocalMyx, also the inaugural champion of the show, in their rendition of the SB19's heartwarming song "Mapa."

The group also teased some stills and clips from their upcoming documentary film set for release this coming August.

One of the wonderful surprises was when Apl.de.ap joined SB19 on stage to perform a new song.

"Get ready for the night. Get ready. I've been waiting for this night for so long," SB19 and Apl.de.ap sang during the latter part of the two-hour concert.

"Proud of you guys for representing our culture around the world," said Apl.de.ap at the end of their performance.

They all then broke into a song by singing Black Eyed Peas' hit "Bebot," a song that Apl.de.ap wrote that gives tribute to the Philippines.

SB19 will once again stage its "Pagtatag" finale concert co-presented by GCash tonight, May 19, in Araneta Coliseum with new guest performer, Gloc-9, who might also pull a wonderful surprise performance with the quintet and probably tease a collaboration with them too.

