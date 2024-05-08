WATCH: Lauv sings latest hit in TikTok post featuring Manila Cathedral

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Lauv surprised his Filipino fans when they saw him sing his latest release "Potential" with the centuries-old Manila Cathedral on the background.

Last April, Lauv released the potential hit about a budding romance's potential to develop into something more.

On Wednesday, the record producer uploaded a short clip of his summer track on TikTok. Filipino fans, as expected, trooped to its comments section when they saw the beautiful facade of the historic Manila church.

In an interview with The Philippine STAR, Lauv further talked about his recently released song.

“Potential is about falling in love with someone who doesn’t know they love you back yet. A song to a soundtrack about an unrequited love where you could swear they must feel the same way because you see them like no one else can.

“It’s about evolving relationships. ‘Potential’ is a beautiful beginning that turns into a perilous search for love. I’m excited to share with you what comes next,” the singer said.

