SB19 releases new summer track 'Moonlight'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 12:25pm
SB19 members (from left) Justin, Stell, Pablo, Ken and Josh.
SB19 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) boy group SB19 dropped a new single "Moonlight" ahead of their upcoming two-day concert in the Araneta Coliseum.

The track's debut also comes a year after the release of the group's hit "Gento," which took social media by storm.

For "Moonlight," SB19 teamed up with international music producers Ian Asher and Terry Zhong as well as Lenno Linjama, with mixing done by Serge Courtois whose past collaborations include Carly Rae Jepsen, Nick Jonas, and LANY.

"This kind of music is new to us. The production is very current yet experimental, but it also gives us room to explore and expand our horizons as artists," SB19 said in a statement. "The collaboration really brought out the best of all worlds, and being part of the process, really opened our creative realm to exciting new possibilities."

The song itself channels romantic desires — "Doing what we do in the moonlight, I’ll be loving you, baby all night" goes the chorus — and sensual pining with the group's siganture finesse.

The minimalist music video for "Moonlight" was conceptualized and directed by one of the members Justin De Dios, tapping into the boy band's fun yet eclectic persona through slick choreography.

Justin explained that because of the track's lyrics having euphoric undertones, he wanted to play around with it and "inject a little bit of craziness and out-of-this-world treatment."

"It's a very simple but minimalist take, but the dance choreography really elevates the visuals to a different level," Justin added. "I'm just excited that this music video is in a totally different lane from anything that we’ve done in the past."

Having successfully wrapped their "Pagtatag!" world tour last month and now the release of "Moonlight," SB19 is setting their eyes for their two-day concert at the Araneta Coliseum later this month.

