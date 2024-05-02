Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales headline Bicol hot air fest concert

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales and Ely Buendia will be performing at this weekend's Bicol Loco Hot Air Festival in Albay.

From May 3 to 5, each day begins with breathtaking morning flights against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Mayon Volcano with the inaugural Bicol Hot Air Balloon festival. This thrilling experience promises to captivate visitors with unparalleled views and a sense of adventure.

Sarah and Bamboo will light up the stage on May 3, followed by Ely and Jericho on May 4. Each evening will showcase some of the most respected talents in the local music scene.

Envisioned by Ako Bicol Party-List Rep. Zaldy Co, the festival aims to highlight the majestic beauty of Mayon Volcano and the vibrant culture of the Bicol region.



"This grand festival is more than just an event, it's a platform for cultural exchange, a catalyst for economic development and a grandiose expression of pride for the Mayon Volcano and the Bicol region's vibrant heritage," he said.



The festival's program, featuring both hot air ballooning by day and musical performances by night, positions it as a landmark event that celebrates the adventurous spirit and musical heritage of Bicol.



"Through this grand festival, I envision a transformed Bicol, recognized globally, where the economy is as rich and lively as the experiences it offers," Co added.

As one of the most vibrant regions in the Philippines, Bicol is known for its distinctive culture, natural beauty and culinary delights. Located in the southeastern part of Luzon, it consists of six provinces: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon.

The region has a rich cultural heritage, with festivities such as the Magayon Festival in Albay, celebrating the legend of Mayon Volcano, and the Peñafrancia Fiesta in Naga City, one of the largest Marian festivals in Asia that draws pilgrims and tourists alike.

Bicol is also known for its Bicolano cuisine distinguished by its generous use of chilli and coconut milk, making dishes distinctively spicy and creamy, particularly in popular dishes like Bicol Express, a spicy pork stew, and Laing, a dish made from taro leaves cooked in coconut milk.

