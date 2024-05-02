^

Music

Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales headline Bicol hot air fest concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 6:19pm
Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales headline Bicol hot air fest concert
Bamboo and Sarah Geronimo reign supreme at their filled-to-the-rafters concert at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales and Ely Buendia will be performing at this weekend's Bicol Loco Hot Air Festival in Albay.

From May 3 to 5, each day begins with breathtaking morning flights against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Mayon Volcano with the inaugural Bicol Hot Air Balloon festival. This thrilling experience promises to captivate visitors with unparalleled views and a sense of adventure. 

Sarah and Bamboo will light up the stage on May 3, followed by Ely and Jericho on May 4. Each evening will showcase some of the most respected talents in the local music scene. 

Envisioned by Ako Bicol Party-List Rep. Zaldy Co, the festival aims to highlight the majestic beauty of Mayon Volcano and the vibrant culture of the Bicol region.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaldy Co (@zaldyco_)

 
"This grand festival is more than just an event, it's a platform for cultural exchange, a catalyst for economic development and a grandiose expression of pride for the Mayon Volcano and the Bicol region's vibrant heritage," he said. 
 
The festival's program, featuring both hot air ballooning by day and musical performances by night, positions it as a landmark event that celebrates the adventurous spirit and musical heritage of Bicol.  
 
"Through this grand festival, I envision a transformed Bicol, recognized globally, where the economy is as rich and lively as the experiences it offers," Co added.

As one of the most vibrant regions in the Philippines, Bicol is known for its distinctive culture, natural beauty and culinary delights. Located in the southeastern part of Luzon, it consists of six provinces: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon.

The region has a rich cultural heritage, with festivities such as the Magayon Festival in Albay, celebrating the legend of Mayon Volcano, and the Peñafrancia Fiesta in Naga City, one of the largest Marian festivals in Asia that draws pilgrims and tourists alike.

Bicol is also known for its Bicolano cuisine distinguished by its generous use of chilli and coconut milk, making dishes distinctively spicy and creamy, particularly in popular dishes like Bicol Express, a spicy pork stew, and Laing, a dish made from taro leaves cooked in coconut milk.

RELATED: Hot air balloon, thrill shows head to La Union

vuukle comment

BAMBOO

ELY BUENDIA

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

JERICHO ROSALES

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BINI reaches 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify
1 day ago

BINI reaches 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Star Music announced that P-pop girl group BINI reached four million monthly listeners on Spotify. 
Music
fbtw
Ara Mina postpones 'almost sold-out concert'
2 days ago

Ara Mina postpones 'almost sold-out concert'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ara Mina announced that her almost sold-out 30th anniversary concert has been postponed. 
Music
fbtw
Asian star Lay Zhang releases latest single 'Psychic'
6 days ago

Asian star Lay Zhang releases latest single 'Psychic'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
In the wake of the global success of "Run Back to You" with Lauv, Asian star Lay Zhang is set to captivate the music world...
Music
fbtw
Incubus returns to Manila with sold-out Araneta concert
6 days ago

Incubus returns to Manila with sold-out Araneta concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
American rock band Incubus returned to the country after six years as they rocked the night away with a sold-out concert in...
Music
fbtw
Angeline Quinto drops new song at her Quiapo Church wedding
7 days ago

Angeline Quinto drops new song at her Quiapo Church wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Nonrev Daquina earlier today in Quiapo...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with