'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case

MANILA, Philippines — The viral song "Selos" by Mindanao-based singer and "Queen of Bangsamoro Pop" Shaira is returning on all streaming platforms after discussions on copyright issues were ironed out.

Last month, "Selos" was taken off streaming platforms following concerns that it heavily uses the melody of Australian artist Lenka's 2008 song "Trouble Is A Friend."

Lenka acknowledged the existence of "Selos", and that her camp had "taken action" toward it.

Shaira and her agency AHS Productions admitted "Selos" indeed borrows the melody of "Trouble Is A Friend" and following the song's takedown, began talks with Lenka's camp to secure a cover license for Shaira's song.

The singer gave a new update on the issue in a video on her Facebook account and confirmed no cases were filed against her or AHS Productions and conversations with Lenka's team went smoothly, opening for the return of "Selos" on streaming.

"Sana ngayon ay maging masaya na lamang tayo dahil hindi lang para ito sa akin, para rin ito sa mga kapwa kong Bangsamoro artists at sa kapwa kong Pilipino," Shaira said.

She extended her gratitude to fans, family, friends, and AHS Productions and its legal team for their continued support during the issue as well as to Lenka herself, whom Shaira called her idol.

"Thank you for the smoothest transaction that we had with your team. It was truly an [honor] communicating with an international company such as yours," Shaira ended. "[You are] and will always be one of the artists that I look up to and I hope the day will come when I finally get to meet you."

The video finished with a snippet of a tune from "Selos" over glam photos of Shaira.

Apart from "Trouble Is A Friend", Lenka is also known for her hit song "The Show" from her eponymous debut album, as well as "Heart Skips A Beat" and "Everything At Once" from her 2011 sophomore album "Two."

