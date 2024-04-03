Morissette champions Bisaya music, hopes to do another song with KZ Tandingan

MANILA, Philippines — Morissette thinks it's about time to put the spotlight on Bisaya songs, and the singer she has been working on new projects that includes Bisaya music.

Philstar.com and select press asked the Cebuana singer regarding her upcoming collaborations at last March's inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music event, where Morissette won the People's Choice award.

"I'm also putting up Bisaya music. I'm starting to also continuing championing Bisaya music as well, like sina KZ [Tandingan], Kyle [Echarri] and sina JK [Labajo]. They've already started and so I'm just helping out in the movement of pushing for Bisaya music," said Morissette.

Last March, Juan Karlos or JK and Kyle released their collaboration song, "Kasing Kasing," which literally translates to heart in Bisaya.

Morissette said her joining the movement is close to home. It is also her way of helping aspiring singers from the provinces because she was one a few years ago, hailing from Cebu.

"Because I am from Cebu. It's funny because people also forget that. But also I really wanna be able to help the people there.

"Kasi before when I started in the industry, kinailangan naming mga taga-probinsya na pumunta ng Manila para mapansin at mabigyan ng opportunity," said the viral hit singer.

Morissette said she saw a lot of potential talents who are only waiting for a big break, and it was just Cebu she had been to in the past couple of weeks. She has yet to see the other provinces, which she thinks also have a lot of talented singers waiting for their opportunities.

When asked by Philstar.com if she wants to collaborate with fellow Bisaya singer KZ, who hails from Davao City, Morissette said it was time for them to collaborate again since their last song together "Throwback," released in 2015.

"Hopefully, I think it's also due time. Hindi nga kahit si Ms. Reg. People also forget Ms. Reg is also Bisaya and every time I see her, nagbi-Bisaya kami. We've also been talking for possible collaboration on that. And just whoever 'di ba? Sina Ms. Pilita Corrales is also Bisaya," she said.

Morissette ended: "It's a beautiful culture that we have — music — and I think it's important that we lift each other up from wherever we are, whatever languages that we speak." — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

