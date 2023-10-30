MYMP releases new single, introduces new member

^

MANILA, Philippines — OPM acoustic band MYMP released their new single "'Di Mo Lang Alam" as they introduced new member of the band. 

In an interview with Philstar.com before they performed their new song last Saturday in Quezon City, guitarist Chin Alcantara said that it's been 4 years since they have released a new original song. 

"It's been a while since we released an original song with the new singers," Chin said.

"Ginawa ko siya five years ago. I was just imagining scenarios in my head kung ano napapansin ko around us. The songs talks about, just giving us glimpse of someone's journey admiring someone," vocalist Juliet Bahala said.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The band also introduced their new singer Ethyl Bahala, Juliet's sister. 

"Actually super blessed ako since MYMP is a professional band and super thankful din ako kasi kasama ko yung ate ko," Ethyl said. 

In addition, MYMP explained that “'Di Mo Lang Alam" is a phrase we often use to say when we are trying to hint at someone that there is more to the surface than meets the eye, whether it's a negative or a positive thing. In this song, it's the latter.” 

As a message to listeners, the group also said, “It won't hurt if we just allow ourselves to be vulnerable sometimes. When we strongly feel something towards someone, let it be known. Things can get out of control at times but we never know — it may turn in our favor.”

Produced by Polyeast Records, "'Di Mo Lang Alam" is now streming on different digital music streaming platforms.

