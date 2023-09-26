^

Air Supply returning to the Philippines in December

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 3:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Air Supply, the iconic pop-soft rock group that lorded over the music scene back in the 1980s, returns to the Philippines for yet another exciting live performance in December.

The night will definitely be better on December 15, 2023 when the Australian musical duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock take their The Lost in Love Experience 2023 concert tour live performance to the Santa Rosa Sports Coliseum in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Russell and Hitchcock began as Air Supply in 1975 after the two met on the first day of rehearsals for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney, Australia.

Soon after the musical ended in October the following year, Rod Stewart invited the pair to open for him on his Australian and North American tours. This was where Air Supply’s humble musical journey began.

From there, they had a succession of hits worldwide, including eight Top 5 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100: "Lost in Love" (1979), "All Out of Love" (1980), "Every Woman in the World" (1980), "The One That You Love" (1981), "Here I Am" (1981), "Sweet Dreams" (1982), "Even the Nighta Are Better" (1982), and "Making Love Out of Nothing at All" (1983).

In July 2005, Air Supply’s live DVD "It Was Thirty Years Ago Today" celebrated 30 years of recording and touring and, in the same month, smashed the attendance record by performing in Havana, Cuba, to 175,000 fans.

They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association's Hall of Fame on December 1, 2013, at the Annual ARIA Awards. and a year later Evolution Music Group released Air Supply’s first high-definition concert film, "Air Supply: Live in Hong Kong," under its Evosound label.

In 2020, Air Supply was listed at No. 48 on Rolling Stone Australia’s list of the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time. Australian newspaper Herald Sun named Air Supply in the Top 5 of "Greatest Aussie Bands" of all time in the company of AC/DC, The Bee Gees, and INXS.

Air Supply’s scheduled live performance in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, in December will be their second time at the same venue and it is anticipated to sell out just like the first time in 2018.

Tickets are available starting September 25, 2023, at smtickets.com and are priced at P5,500/4,500/3,500/2,500/1,500 plus ticketing fees.

