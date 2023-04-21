^

Music

Sarah Geronimo, Billy Crawford, Saweetie performing at FIBA World Cup 2023 draw

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 10:50am
Sarah Geronimo, Billy Crawford, Saweetie performing at FIBA World Cup 2023 draw
Composite image of Billy Crawford, Sarah Geronimo, and Saweetie
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023 draw taking place in Manila this April 29 will be graced with performances by Sarah Geronimo, Billy Crawford, and Grammy-nominated singer Saweetie.

This will be the first time that Saweetie, whose Filipino roots come from her mother, will be performing in the Philippines.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be attending the draw as a FIBA local ambassador alongside local basketball legend LA Tenorio.

As the Philippines is co-hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia — the first time the tournament is having three joint hosts — former Japanese basketball star Takehiko Orimo and Indonesian actor Raffi Ahmad will represent their countries.

Participating in the draw itself are former NBA stars Luis Scola, Carmelo Anthony, and Dallas Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki who is also a Central Board Member and Chair of the FIBA Players' Commission.

Additionally, there will be a Draw Festival in Bonifacio Global City's Uptown area that will be open to the public and feature other local artists, with Ben&Ben as headliners.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

