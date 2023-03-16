^

Sarah Geronimo to celebrate 20th anniversary in showbiz with a major concert in May

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 3:45pm
Pop star Sarah Geronimo
Screenshot from Instagram/Sarah Geronimo Shots

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Sarah Geronimo is set to hold a major concert to celebrate her 20th anniversary in the showbiz industry. 

In her Instagram account, Sarah posted a teaser video of her upcoming concert to be held in Araneta Coliseum on May 12.

"05.12.2023," she captioned the post. 

According to reports, Sarah will co-direct her concert with Paolo Valenciano. 

Tickets, ranging from P600 to P15,000, will be on sale starting March 18. 

Sarah and husband Matteo Guidicelli celebrated their third year anniversary last month. 

Matteo posted a video of their US trip in his Instagram account. 

"To the love of my life, HAPPY 3 years of marriage!" Matteo captioned the post.  

"Looking forward to many more travels, laughs, adventures, food trips, road trips and just experiencing life with you! Thank you for being you! Thank you for the love and care!" he added. 

RELATED: 'Love of my life': Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

