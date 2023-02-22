'Love of my life': Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli penned an anniversary greeting for wife Sarah Geronimo.

In his Instagram account, Matteo posted a video of their US trip.

"To the love of my life, HAPPY 3 years of marriage!" Matteo captioned the post.

"Looking forward to many more travels, laughs, adventures, food trips, road trips and just experiencing life with you! Thank you for being you! Thank you for the love and care!" he added.

Celebrities such as Vina Morales, Liz Uy, Arron Villaflor, and Rica Peralejo, to name a few, congratulated the couple.

Sarah and Matteo have been together for nine years now. They tied the knot in a secret wedding in February 2020.

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo watch their first opera in Italy