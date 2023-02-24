^

Music

WATCH: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder shares story behind Adele’s ‘Rumor Has It,’ sings it for 1st time in Manila

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — At American rock band OneRepublic’s “Live in Concert” Manila show in Araneta Coliseum last night, lead vocalist Ryan Tedder recalled some from the long list of artists he wrote songs with, and among the ones who has given him a Grammy Award for songwriting credits is British singer Adele.

“I did this song with this girl from London. Her name’s Adele,” Tedder said during the “concert in a concert” medley at the middle of the show, where he sang parts of the songs he co-wrote or wrote for other artists. It was a first for the band, he said, in their 16-year career to perform a “concert in a concert” in Manila.

According to him, Adele went to him and said, “We’re doing a song for ‘Turning Tables’… We did a few other songs, the second we did was this one right here.”

“She walked in a studio. She was really pissed off. She was in a bad mood. She was talking to her friends in London and they were spreading all these rumors and they were saying like, ‘I went to this house and I’ve been with this person and rumor has it, rumor has it’… ‘You did this, you done that…’ I said, you do the lyrics, I’ll do the melody,” and thus, Ryan recounted, was how Adele’s hit “Rumor Has It” was born. 

He then proceeded to sing parts of the song, including the chorus.

Presented by Wilbros Live, the Manila concert was the second stop of their Asian "Live in Concert" tour after Hong Kong last Wednesday. The band is set to head next to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and finally, Japan. — Photo from OneRepublic via Instagram, video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: The Philippines has ‘best singers,’ ‘loves music most’ among 90 toured countries – OneRepublic

MANILA CONCERTS

ONEREPUBLIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: OneRepublic&rsquo;s Ryan Tedder shares story behind Adele&rsquo;s &lsquo;Rumor Has It,&rsquo; sings it for 1st time in Manila
1 hour ago

WATCH: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder shares story behind Adele’s ‘Rumor Has It,’ sings it for 1st time in Manila

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
At American rock band OneRepublic’s “Live in Concert” Manila show in Araneta Coliseum last night, lead vocalist...
Music
fbtw
'Loudest crowd ever': Backstreet Boys bring nostalgia back at 2023 Manila concert
3 days ago

'Loudest crowd ever': Backstreet Boys bring nostalgia back at 2023 Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Indeed, it was like the Mall of Asia Arena was a venue for a mass sing-along session of Backstreet Boys songs. 
Music
fbtw
Rihanna wants to release her next album in 2023
7 days ago

Rihanna wants to release her next album in 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Fresh from a Super Bowl half-time performance and another pregnancy announcement, singer Rihanna is setting her eyes on releasing...
Music
fbtw
Stephen Speaks on returning to the Philippines, evolution of love songs
7 days ago

Stephen Speaks on returning to the Philippines, evolution of love songs

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rockwell Ryan Ripperger, the frontman of pop band Stephen Speaks, talked...
Music
fbtw
Eraserheads' signed guitar for benefit of Parakoya's guitarist sold for P1.3M
7 days ago

Eraserheads' signed guitar for benefit of Parakoya's guitarist sold for P1.3M

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
An electric guitar signed by Original Pilipino Music rock icon Eraserheads members for the benefit of Parokya ni Edgar guitarist...
Music
fbtw
'We&rsquo;ll come back': Boyce Avenue serenades Filipino fans
12 days ago

'We’ll come back': Boyce Avenue serenades Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
International acoustic band Boyce Avenue serenaded Filipino fans in a pre-Valentine concert in Araneta Coliseum last nig...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with