WATCH: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder shares story behind Adele’s ‘Rumor Has It,’ sings it for 1st time in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — At American rock band OneRepublic’s “Live in Concert” Manila show in Araneta Coliseum last night, lead vocalist Ryan Tedder recalled some from the long list of artists he wrote songs with, and among the ones who has given him a Grammy Award for songwriting credits is British singer Adele.

“I did this song with this girl from London. Her name’s Adele,” Tedder said during the “concert in a concert” medley at the middle of the show, where he sang parts of the songs he co-wrote or wrote for other artists. It was a first for the band, he said, in their 16-year career to perform a “concert in a concert” in Manila.

According to him, Adele went to him and said, “We’re doing a song for ‘Turning Tables’… We did a few other songs, the second we did was this one right here.”

“She walked in a studio. She was really pissed off. She was in a bad mood. She was talking to her friends in London and they were spreading all these rumors and they were saying like, ‘I went to this house and I’ve been with this person and rumor has it, rumor has it’… ‘You did this, you done that…’ I said, you do the lyrics, I’ll do the melody,” and thus, Ryan recounted, was how Adele’s hit “Rumor Has It” was born.

He then proceeded to sing parts of the song, including the chorus.

Presented by Wilbros Live, the Manila concert was the second stop of their Asian "Live in Concert" tour after Hong Kong last Wednesday. The band is set to head next to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and finally, Japan. — Photo from OneRepublic via Instagram, video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

