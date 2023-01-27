Christian Bautista to stage 20th anniversary concert, release tribute album

MANILA, Philippines — A new global distribution deal between Universal Records and Ingrooves Music Group will see its first release be a tribute album for Christian Bautista as he celebrates two decades in the music industry.

"The Way You Look at Me: The Songs of Christian Bautista," coming out on March 3, features famous tracks by Bautista sung by his fellow singers.

They include KZ Tandingan performing “Kailan Pa Ma’y Ikaw,” Sam Concepcion singing “Kapit,” Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz on a duet of “Pag-ibig Na Kaya” and folk-pop band Ben&Ben on the title track.

Other featured artists are Morisette, Zephanie, Kyle Juliano and I Belong To the Zoo.

Tandingan, Concepcion and Zephanie are expected to have upcoming projects courtesy of Ingrooves, as will rappers Gloc-9 featuring Liezel and Ramdiss, Shanti Dope featuring HELLMERRY and more.

Bautista will also be staging a 20th anniversary concert, also titled "The Way You Look At Me," with direction by Paolo Valenciano, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati on January 28.

The singer will be performing some of his hits from across the years, a number of them previously mentioned, while others include "Color Everywhere," "Everything You Do," "Since I Found You" and "Hands to Heaven."

Tickets ranging from P2,266 (General Admission) to P4,635 (Palladium) are still on sale.

Bautista rose to fame as a grand finalist on the reality singing competition "Star in a Million," finishing in fourth place.

Despite his elimination, Bautista was quickly signed to a record deal and, a year leater in 2004, released his debut album "The Way You Look at Me" — now, two decades later, he is coming full circle.

