OPM female rock icons honor Francis M, Sampaguita

MANILA, Philippines — The women of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) alternative rock paid tribute to Francis Magalona during their Tanaw concert in Solaire Theater last Saturday.

In the closing segment of their concert, Aia de Leon, Hannah Romawac, Acel Bisa, Lougee Basabas, Barbie Almalbis and Kitchie Nadal played Francis M’s “Kaleidoscope World.”

Aia played bass, Hannah played drums, Acel played keyboards while Kitchie, Lougee and Barbie played guitars in a tribute number dedicated to the OPM rap icon.

Apart from “Kaleidoscope World,” the women of OPM alternative rock also performed “Nosi Ba Lasi” as a tribute to Sampaguita.

Before they played together, the girls each had their own set, performing their hit songs.

Acel performed her Moonstar 88 hit “Sulat” and “Torete,” Hannah played Session Road hit songs “Cool Off” and “Suntok sa Buwan,” Aia performed Imago hit songs “Taralets” and “Sundo,” Barbie played Barbie’s Cradle hit songs “Tabing Ilog” and “Torpe,” Lougee performed Mojofly hit songs “Tumatakbo” and “Mata,” and Kitchie rendered her hit singles “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” and “Same Ground.”

